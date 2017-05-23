Settled: Pennsylvania's five-year debate over federal ID requirements gets a plan
The state legislature is sending a final Real ID bill to Gov. Wolf's desk, which should help Pennsylvanians dodge new restrictions commercial air travel or access to military bases and federal buildings.( The state Senate passed an amended "Real ID" bill Tuesday that's expected to hit Gov. Tom Wolf's desk tomorrow and keep Pennsylvanians free this summer to fly to DisneyWorld or to enter federal courthouses and military bases. The final language, which the Senate inserted in a Rules Committee vote earlier Tuesday, retained that two-tier concept, and specifies that the state cannot mandate Real ID cards for all residents.
