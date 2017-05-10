Senate OKs bill to clear way for more police body cameras
Legislation advancing in Pennsylvania would clear legal hurdles for police departments to expand the use of body cameras, but it also gives departments discretion to refuse public requests for copies of audio or video recordings by officers, unless a court orders its release. Senators approved the bill, 47-1, on Wednesday, sending it to the House of Representatives.
