School-choice millions pumps into Pennsylvania campaigns
Wealthy school-choice advocates, wielding millions of dollars in campaign contributions, have sought to play a powerful role in Pennsylvania politics. All told, more than $10 million from school-choice advocates has made its way into Pennsylvania political campaigns in the past decade.
