School bus flips in hit-run; 14 stude...

School bus flips in hit-run; 14 students taken to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Emergency personnel look over a school bus that overturned after a collision in East Lampeter Township, Pa., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Authorities say the school bus flipped on its side in a hit-and-run accident in eastern Pennsylvania, sending more than a dozen people to the hospital, including two students with trauma injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) 10 hr Jack 39
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... Wed ohwilbur 96
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... May 16 Tax Increases 1
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... May 14 Just a Little Recon 30
Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear May 13 Frank 1
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) May 12 Recent salaries 2,715
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May 11 Concerned Parent 547
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC