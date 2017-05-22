Race, gender, fame all issues as Cosb...

Race, gender, fame all issues as Cosby jury selection starts

Thirteen years after a Temple University basketball team manager went to famous alumni Bill Cosby's nearby home for career advice, her complaint that Cosby drugged and molested her that night will soon be a task for a Pennsylvania jury. Lawyers this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to spend two weeks or more sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.

