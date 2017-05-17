Primary Election Day in Pa.: What you need to know
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 tonight in Pennsylvania for the May 16, 2017, primary election. Voters are casting ballots for statewide judicial races, Northampton County, municipal and school board races.
