Police log: Man charged after trying to pick up teen
A man was charged after police said he allegedly tried to pick up a 15-year-old girl he met through the internet with the intent of corrupting her. Police log: Man charged after trying to pick up teen A man was charged after police said he allegedly tried to pick up a 15-year-old girl he met through the internet with the intent of corrupting her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|17 hr
|Spike
|48
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|May 23
|Neighbor
|8
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|May 19
|ohwilbur
|98
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|May 19
|Tractor18
|1
|Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g...
|May 16
|Tax Increases
|1
|New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I...
|May 14
|Just a Little Recon
|30
|Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear
|May 13
|Frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC