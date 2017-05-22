Police log: Man charged after threate...

Police log: Man charged after threatening woman

BIG COVE TANNERY - An arrest warrant was issued for a Big Cove Tannery man who Pennsylvania State Police, McConnellsburg said threatened a Big Cove Tannery woman and her mother.

