Police log: Man charged after threatening woman An arrest warrant was issued for a man who police said threatened a woman and her mother. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2rapil1 BIG COVE TANNERY - An arrest warrant was issued for a Big Cove Tannery man who Pennsylvania State Police, McConnellsburg said threatened a Big Cove Tannery woman and her mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.