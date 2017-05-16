Police log: Man charged after making ...

Police log: Man charged after making threats ata

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Police log: Man charged after making threats at baseball game A Shippensburg man was charged after he allegedly made threats during a baseball game, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2qpGCRU SHIPPENSBURG - A Shippensburg man was charged after Shippensburg Police responded to a report of man making threats at a baseball game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) 10 hr Jack 28
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... 19 hr Tax Increases 1
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... May 14 Just a Little Recon 30
Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear May 13 Frank 1
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) May 12 Recent salaries 2,715
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... May 12 Julia 93
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May 11 Concerned Parent 547
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,377 • Total comments across all topics: 281,069,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC