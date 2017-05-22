Pittsburgh's Paid Sick Leave Law Suffers Another Legal Defeat, Battle Not Over
In Pennsylvania Rest. & Lodging Ass'n et al v. City of Pittsburgh , the Commonwealth Court affirmed a lower court ruling that the City acted without authority when it adopted the Paid Sick Days Act , an ordinance mandating paid sick leave for employees of "almost all employers doing business in the City."
