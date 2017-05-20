Philly region welcomes female school superintendents

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, MAY 13, AND THEREAFTER - In this April 28, 2017, photo, Lee Ann Wentzel, center, superintendent of the Ridley School District, speaks with Kim Holdredge, left, and Sarah Messina during a graphic design class at Ridley High School in Folsom, Pa. School districts in Pennsylvania counties near Philadelphia have moved faster than the rest of the state, and the nation, in growing the roster of female school superintendents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.