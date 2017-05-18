Pennsylvania woman's lost keepsake ne...

Pennsylvania woman's lost keepsake necklace found in Iceland

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A Pennsylvania woman who lost a keepsake necklace during a trip to Iceland is getting it back because of an alert shopkeeper there and a 911 dispatcher in another part of the state. Ashley Fusco, of Pine Township, got the necklace which features fingerprint images from her parents who were killed in a 2008 car crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... 5 hr ohwilbur 98
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa 9 hr Tractor18 1
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) Thu Jack 39
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... May 16 Tax Increases 1
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... May 14 Just a Little Recon 30
Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear May 13 Frank 1
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) May 12 Recent salaries 2,715
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,140,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC