Pennsylvania should act now on drinking water problems, EPA says
The failure of state regulators to adequately enforce safe drinking water standards could have "serious public health implications," the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency warned Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection in a Dec. 30 letter. Pennsylvania should find the money to hire more inspectors to address deficiencies in drinking water oversight, federal regulators told the state Department of Environmental Protection last month.
