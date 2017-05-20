Pennsylvania sees biggest budget shortfall since recession
Pennsylvania state government is heading into the 2017 budget season with its biggest revenue shortfall since the recession, leaving budget makers to address an unexpectedly large budget gap with just nine weeks left in the fiscal year. Democratic Gov. Wolf and the Republican-controlled House and Senate majorities are putting a wide variety of puzzle pieces on the table that could go into a final budget bill.
