Pennsylvania rolling with Real ID

Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law Friday a bill that will make Pennsylvania driver's licenses comply with federal anti-terrorism regulations that could have prevented state residents from flying on airplanes. Wolf signed the Pennsylvania REAL ID Compliance Act at ceremony at Harrisburg International Airport in Dauphin County.

