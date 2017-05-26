Pennsylvania rolling with Real ID
Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law Friday a bill that will make Pennsylvania driver's licenses comply with federal anti-terrorism regulations that could have prevented state residents from flying on airplanes. Wolf signed the Pennsylvania REAL ID Compliance Act at ceremony at Harrisburg International Airport in Dauphin County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|16 min
|Nomi
|47
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|May 23
|Neighbor
|8
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|May 19
|ohwilbur
|98
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|May 19
|Tractor18
|1
|Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g...
|May 16
|Tax Increases
|1
|New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I...
|May 14
|Just a Little Recon
|30
|Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear
|May 13
|Frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC