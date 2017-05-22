Penn gets $9.25M grant for research on concussions
The foundation started by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has given a $9.25 million grant to the University of Pennsylvania for concussion research. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the research will study what happens to the brain at a cellular and network level when someone gets a concussion.
