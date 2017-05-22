Penn gets $9.25M grant for research o...

Penn gets $9.25M grant for research on concussions

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

The foundation started by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has given a $9.25 million grant to the University of Pennsylvania for concussion research. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the research will study what happens to the brain at a cellular and network level when someone gets a concussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) 14 hr True Christian wi... 46
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 15 hr Joe K 7
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... May 19 ohwilbur 98
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa May 19 Tractor18 1
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... May 16 Tax Increases 1
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... May 14 Just a Little Recon 30
Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear May 13 Frank 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,542 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC