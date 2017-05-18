Opioid prescription for minor injurie...

Opioid prescription for minor injuries increases risk of continued use and addiction

Read more: Medical News

Overprescribing of opioid medications for pain has contributed to a record-high number of drug-related deaths in the United States in recent years. A significant part of the issue, experts say, is the vast amount of variation in opioid prescribing habits for minor injuries such as ankle sprains - which don't require treatment with such risky drugs in the first place.

Chicago, IL

