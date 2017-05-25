One killed, one seriously injured in ...

One killed, one seriously injured in Bradford Co crash

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WENY

The crash took place around 8:50pm on state Route 187 in Orwell Township. Tyler Freeman, 19, of Rome, was driving southbound when he tried to pass another vehicle that was also traveling south.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 May 23 Neighbor 8
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) May 22 True Christian wi... 46
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... May 19 ohwilbur 98
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa May 19 Tractor18 1
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... May 16 Tax Increases 1
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... May 14 Just a Little Recon 30
Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear May 13 Frank 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,526 • Total comments across all topics: 281,281,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC