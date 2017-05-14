Obese women less likely to suffer fro...

Obese women less likely to suffer from dangerous preeclampsia complications

Read more: EurekAlert!

Despite having higher rates of preeclampsia, a dangerous high-blood pressure disorder of late pregnancy, obese women may be less than half as likely to suffer strokes, seizures, and other serious complications of the disorder. The findings are among those from two new studies of preeclampsia by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at University of Pennsylvania showing how obesity may help clinicians identify risk for the condition or other complications.

