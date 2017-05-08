New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted In 2016 Election
There are 2 comments on the Talking Points Memo story from 9 hrs ago, titled New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted In 2016 Election.
A new study co-authored by political science professors and a policy analyst from the think tank Demos finds that Donald Trump's electoral college victory in November depended heavily on an increase in white voter turnout and an even bigger decrease in turnout among African-American voters-particularly in the key swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Comparing data from the voter file vendor Catalist and the U.S. Census Bureau, the researchers concluded: "Without those shifts in turnout from various racial and ethnic groups, these pivotal states might have gone not to Trump but to Clinton - giving Clinton an electoral college victory."
“Yes WE Can! Yes we Will!”
Since: Jul 07
27,516
Baltimore, Md.
#1 1 hr ago
I guess most of us weren't particularly happy with the neoliberal opportunist, Hillary. But we were not about to vote for that fascist Il Duce Dumbo Trump. The Democrats are going to need to offer much better than they have if they want enthusiastic Black support.
#2 54 min ago
They didn't turn out because there was no one black to vote for, clown. It's the reason the black turnout was blow below 2008 and why it is low after 2012. That's the bottom line....and it shows the racism in the black community.
