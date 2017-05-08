New study explains how polls missed T...

New study explains how polls missed Trump's victory

Read more: The Jersey Journal

WASHINGTON -- Opinion polls missed the late surge among voters to Donald Trump and many who wound up supporting the Republican candidate didn't publicly express a preference until after the election, according to a report commissioned after the 2016 election by the American Association for Public Opinion Research. The report was commissioned following the election, where state and national polls and statistical analysts such as Nate Silver all forecast a Clinton victory.

