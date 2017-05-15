Most nominees set in Pennsylvania high court races

Pennsylvania primary voters picked nominees for four open seats on the state's appellate-level Superior Court in Tuesday's election, while Democrats also settled one of two nominees in a big field running for two open seats on Commonwealth Court. Democrats picked Philadelphia judges Carolyn Nichols and Maria McLaughlin, Beaver County Judge Deborah Anne Kunselman and Superior Court Judge Geoff Moulton for seats on Superior Court, a busy mid-level appeals court that takes criminal, civil and family court appeals from counties.

