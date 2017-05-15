Most nominees set in Pennsylvania hig...

Most nominees set in Pennsylvania high court races

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Pennsylvania primary voters picked nominees for four open seats on the state's appellate-level Superior Court in Tuesday's election, while Democrats also settled one of two nominees in a big field running for two open seats on Commonwealth Court. Democrats picked Philadelphia judges Carolyn Nichols and Maria McLaughlin, Beaver County Judge Deborah Anne Kunselman and Superior Court Judge Geoff Moulton for seats on Superior Court, a busy mid-level appeals court that takes criminal, civil and family court appeals from counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) 2 hr jwToTruth 34
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... Tue Tax Increases 1
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... May 14 Just a Little Recon 30
Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear May 13 Frank 1
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) May 12 Recent salaries 2,715
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... May 12 Julia 93
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May 11 Concerned Parent 547
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,958 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC