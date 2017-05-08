Meet the candidates: Voters guide to ...

Meet the candidates: Voters guide to Pa.'s 2017 primary election

Republicans and Democrats across the state will head to the polls April 16 to select their parties' nominees for a slew of local offices, ranging from county court judges to township supervisors to school board members. The League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania teamed with PennLive to gather information from candidates in Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry, York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

