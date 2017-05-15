Man, 18, gets 15 to 30 years in teen-...

Man, 18, gets 15 to 30 years in teen-death selfie case

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

An 18-year-old Pennsylvania man who authorities say shot a friend and then posed for a selfie with the dying teen has been sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that Maxwell Morton, of Jeannette, told the judge Monday that he didn't want to be remembered as a "savage" and conceded that the 2015 death of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan was "messed up."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) 1 hr Jack 22
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... Sun Just a Little Recon 30
Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear May 13 Frank 1
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) May 12 Recent salaries 2,715
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... May 12 Julia 93
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May 11 Concerned Parent 547
News Animal agents searching Upper Milford kennel on... (Oct '08) May 11 Another Rottie Mom 208
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,411 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC