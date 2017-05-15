Man, 18, gets 15 to 30 years in teen-death selfie case
An 18-year-old Pennsylvania man who authorities say shot a friend and then posed for a selfie with the dying teen has been sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that Maxwell Morton, of Jeannette, told the judge Monday that he didn't want to be remembered as a "savage" and conceded that the 2015 death of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan was "messed up."
