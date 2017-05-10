Leta s examine some recent fake news

On Tuesday, I was honored to be included on a panel discussion titled "The Search for Truth in an Age of Fake News." Two real journalists, a tech entrepreneur, a neuroscientist from the University of Pennsylvania and Christine "I Can't Believe They Asked Me to Sit Here" Flowers engaged in a two-hour discussion of what is real, what is fabricated, how to tell the difference and whether it actually matters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.