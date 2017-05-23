Lawsuit says state trooper had history of harassment
A former dispatcher for the Pennsylvania State Police is suing the agency, alleging that a trooper who harassed her had a history of sexually hostile behavior. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the federal lawsuit also claims supervisors and co-workers at the Greensburg barracks retaliated against the woman when she accused Trooper Eric Zona of exposing himself to her in 2015.
