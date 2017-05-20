Lawmakers push doctors to act on Lyme disease
Republican lawmakers appear ready to slap a regulation or two on health insurers to cover long-term treatment of Lyme disease. Lawmakers push insurers, doctors to act on Lyme disease Republican lawmakers appear ready to slap a regulation or two on health insurers to cover long-term treatment of Lyme disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|16 hr
|apocalypse
|41
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Fri
|ohwilbur
|98
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|Fri
|Tractor18
|1
|Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g...
|May 16
|Tax Increases
|1
|New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I...
|May 14
|Just a Little Recon
|30
|Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear
|May 13
|Frank
|1
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|May 12
|Recent salaries
|2,715
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC