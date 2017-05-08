Landslide causes road to collapse; Pe...

Landslide causes road to collapse; PennDOT posts detour

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... 10 hr Oh No You Di-nt 3
Poll Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11) 12 hr Tax Pensions IRA 350
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) Mon silly rabbit 174
News Mystery Of New Color-Coded Detour Signs Answered (Jul '08) May 7 Centrialian 10
News At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i... May 4 Erl 105
News Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd... May 4 Parden Pard 20
News Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre... May 3 okimar 50
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,553 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC