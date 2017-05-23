Jury selection for Bill Cosby's sex a...

Jury selection for Bill Cosby's sex assault trial nears completion

The Pennsylvania jury that will decide comedian Bill Cosby's fate at his upcoming sexual assault trial was nearly complete on Wednesday, a day after defense lawyers claimed prosecutors were trying to exclude black people from the panel. A fresh set of 93 prospective jurors answered four dozen questions in a Pittsburgh courtroom on Wednesday, as Judge Steven O'Neill sought to fill the 12th and last seat on the jury for the trial of the man once known as America's favorite TV dad.

