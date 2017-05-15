Judge orders prosecutors to charge Amtrak engineer in crash
Criminal charges have been filed against the engineer of the Amtrak train in the deadly crash in Philadelphia in May of 2015. Brandon Bostian now faces one count of causing or risking a catastrophe, eight counts of involuntary manslaughter and numerous counts of reckless endangerment.
