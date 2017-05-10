Indiana sets aside $1M for online pro...

Indiana sets aside $1M for online programs for preschoolers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Lilly Flynn hasn't entered kindergarten yet but the 5-year-old from Georgetown, Indiana, is already reading at a beginner's level, thanks in part to lessons she completes five nights a week after dinner, according to her mother. Lilly is one of about 100 children participating in a pilot project called UPSTART.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... 18 hr Just a Little Recon 30
Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear Sat Frank 1
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) Sat True Christian wi... 21
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) May 12 Recent salaries 2,715
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... May 12 Julia 93
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May 11 Concerned Parent 547
News Animal agents searching Upper Milford kennel on... (Oct '08) May 11 Another Rottie Mom 208
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,071 • Total comments across all topics: 281,019,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC