I-81 reopened on West Shore after truck fire
The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the Wertzville Road exit were reopened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday after being closed for several hours due to a tractor-trailer fire . For more traffic information, follow live traffic updates, accident reports and road closures below from PennDOT, Total Traffic Network and other Twitter sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|3 hr
|Recent salaries
|2,715
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|9 hr
|Julia
|93
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|Thu
|Concerned Parent
|547
|Animal agents searching Upper Milford kennel on... (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Another Rottie Mom
|208
|New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I...
|Wed
|The Man
|4
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|May 9
|Tax Pensions IRA
|350
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|silly rabbit
|174
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC