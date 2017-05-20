I-81 reopened on West Shore after tru...

I-81 reopened on West Shore after truck fire

15 hrs ago

The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the Wertzville Road exit were reopened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday after being closed for several hours due to a tractor-trailer fire . For more traffic information, follow live traffic updates, accident reports and road closures below from PennDOT, Total Traffic Network and other Twitter sources.

