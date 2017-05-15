How candidates fared for mayor in Pennsylvania's primary
Democrats in Allentown have voted to give Mayor Ed Pawlowski a shot at a fourth term even though his lawyer expects him to be charged in a federal corruption investigation. He defeated six challengers Tuesday to capture his party's nomination for mayor in Pennsylvania's third largest city.
