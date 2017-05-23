House Passes Working Families Flexibility Act of 2017
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Working Families Flexibility Act of 2017, which would allow private sector employers to offer eligible employees compensatory time off in lieu of compensation for overtime hours. The bill, passed last week by a vote of 229-197, would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act.
