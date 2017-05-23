Highlights of the Pennsylvania Senate...

Highlights of the Pennsylvania Senate's gambling legislation

The Pennsylvania Senate passed legislation Wednesday to expand casino-style gambling to websites and airports, approve online lottery games and reinstate a requirement that casinos pay millions to host communities. The measure passed 38-12 and was sent to the House, where changes were expected.

