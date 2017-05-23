Helping Ease Kids' Fears After Manchester Terror Attack
As reports of the carnage at Monday's Ariana Grande show in Manchester, England, continue to pour in, many teens with tickets to concerts during the coming summer music season may be reluctant to attend an event. But child and adolescent psychiatrists say it's important that parents let their teens follow through on their plans, even if the adults themselves are anxious about their letting kids go out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|22 hr
|Neighbor
|8
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|46
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|May 19
|ohwilbur
|98
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|May 19
|Tractor18
|1
|Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g...
|May 16
|Tax Increases
|1
|New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I...
|May 14
|Just a Little Recon
|30
|Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear
|May 13
|Frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC