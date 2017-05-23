Helping Ease Kids' Fears After Manche...

Helping Ease Kids' Fears After Manchester Terror Attack

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: HON

As reports of the carnage at Monday's Ariana Grande show in Manchester, England, continue to pour in, many teens with tickets to concerts during the coming summer music season may be reluctant to attend an event. But child and adolescent psychiatrists say it's important that parents let their teens follow through on their plans, even if the adults themselves are anxious about their letting kids go out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16 22 hr Neighbor 8
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) Mon True Christian wi... 46
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... May 19 ohwilbur 98
Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa May 19 Tractor18 1
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... May 16 Tax Increases 1
News New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I... May 14 Just a Little Recon 30
Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear May 13 Frank 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,796 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC