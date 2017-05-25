Group takes aim at gerrymandering in Pennsylvania
Fair Districts PA organizers urged members of the Parkwood Civic Association to get involved to restore legislative districts that reflect the political makeup of the state. This graphic originally published by the Washington Post and recirculated by Fair Districts PA shows the changing boundaries of Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District from 1952 to 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northeasttimes.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Spike
|48
|PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
|May 23
|Neighbor
|8
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|May 19
|ohwilbur
|98
|Any bi or gay teens near Pittsburgh pa
|May 19
|Tractor18
|1
|Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g...
|May 16
|Tax Increases
|1
|New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I...
|May 14
|Just a Little Recon
|30
|Wild Boar vs Grizzly Bear
|May 13
|Frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC