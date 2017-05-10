Ghanaian British Architect David Adja...

Ghanaian British Architect David Adjaye awarded Knighthood

Renowned architect David Adjaye has been awarded with a Knighthood for his service to architecture. The investiture ceremony was performed by Prince William Friday, May 12. Adjaye was born in Tanzania to Ghanaian parents.

