Future-Proofing Penn Medicine: University of Pennsylvania Announces $1.5 Billion Hospital Pavilion
PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania will build a $1.5 billion new hospital on Penn Medicine's West Philadelphia campus. The Pavilion, which will house inpatient care for the Abramson Cancer Center, heart and vascular medicine and surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, and a new emergency department, is expected to be completed in 2021.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
