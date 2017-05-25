Freeman's announces highlights from its Sale of Americam Art & Pennsylvania Impressionists
Freeman's June 4 American Art & Pennsylvania Impressionists sale features historically significant works from a number of highly regarded American artists. Freeman's is the only auction house with a specialty category in Pennsylvania Impressionism; as such, the well-curated group of important works by influential artists in this collecting genre should garner considerable attention.
