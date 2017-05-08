Fraternity Members Charged for Student's Hazing Death
Eight of the students face involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza , who suffered fatal injuries when he fell down a set of stairs during a Beta Theta Pi fraternity pledge party earlier this year. Timothy Piazza, a 19-year-old engineering student at Penn State, died two days after arriving at the house belonging to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, where around 40 members of the group lived .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|5 hr
|Amani
|171
|Mystery Of New Color-Coded Detour Signs Answered (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Centrialian
|10
|At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i...
|May 4
|Erl
|105
|Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd...
|May 4
|Parden Pard
|20
|Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre...
|May 3
|okimar
|50
|Corruption Rampant in Lebanon, PA (Dec '10)
|May 2
|Rachel vaughan
|15
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Apr 28
|Jimmy Franks
|1,312
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC