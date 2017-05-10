Fitzgerald: Let's all return to decency

A Boston Police officer grabs the Trump supporter wearing a Make America Great Again cap, as the anti-Trump protester rears back to bunch him, after the Trump supporter used a Pepsi to taunt the anti-Trump protesters mimicking the Pepsi commercial with racial overtones, both were arrested, during a large demonstration on 6 different militias and a counter protest, Saturday, May 13, 2017, on the Boston Common. Herald Photo by Jim Michaud The anti-Trump protester who rushed the Trump supporter who used a Pepsi to taunt the anti-Trump protesters is taken to the ground by Boson Police, during the demonstration by 6 different militias and a counter protest, Saturday, May 13, 2017, on the Boston Common.

