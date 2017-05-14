Firm relies on foreign laborers to put turkeys on your table

In this Nov. 18, 2012, file photo, David Jaindl, owner and president of Jaindl Farms, walks among 22-week-old turkeys at the family-run business in Orefield, Pa. Jaindl Farms is Pennsylvania's largest single user of the federal H-2A visa program for seasonal agricultural workers, which is in flux as President Donald Trump's administration prepares to put its stamp on the nation's approach to trade, borders and immigration.

