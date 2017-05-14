Firm relies on foreign laborers to put turkeys on your table
In this Nov. 18, 2012, file photo, David Jaindl, owner and president of Jaindl Farms, walks among 22-week-old turkeys at the family-run business in Orefield, Pa. Jaindl Farms is Pennsylvania's largest single user of the federal H-2A visa program for seasonal agricultural workers, which is in flux as President Donald Trump's administration prepares to put its stamp on the nation's approach to trade, borders and immigration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i...
|Thu
|Erl
|105
|Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd...
|Thu
|Parden Pard
|20
|Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre...
|May 3
|okimar
|50
|Corruption Rampant in Lebanon, PA (Dec '10)
|May 2
|Rachel vaughan
|15
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Apr 28
|Jimmy Franks
|1,312
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Apr 26
|Ghost Teachers
|349
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC