Deadline fast approaching for Pennsylvania to act on Real ID

16 hrs ago

Pennsylvania is approaching a June 6 deadline to take steps to come into compliance with the federal Real ID Act or getting on a plane or entering federal facilities could become a big hassle. Pennsylvania is on the clock to come into compliance with the federal Real ID Act or its residents could find themselves unable to board a plane or visit a federal facility using their state driver's license as their ID.

