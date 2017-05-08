Deadline fast approaching for Pennsylvania to act on Real ID
Pennsylvania is approaching a June 6 deadline to take steps to come into compliance with the federal Real ID Act or getting on a plane or entering federal facilities could become a big hassle. Pennsylvania is on the clock to come into compliance with the federal Real ID Act or its residents could find themselves unable to board a plane or visit a federal facility using their state driver's license as their ID.
