Country music star Loretta Lynn suffers stroke
The 85-year-old singer, best known for hits Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' , Fist City and You Ain't Woman Enough has postponed upcoming shows in South Carolina and Pennsylvania while she recovers. A statement on her website said: "American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
