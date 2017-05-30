Community College approved today
The Board of Directors for the Rural Regional College of Northern Pennsylvania are pleased to announce that the College was approved by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Education, yesterday, May 25, 2017, in accordance with section 1906-G of the Public School Code of 1949. With this approval, the RRC has made the historic achievement of being the first community college like institution north of I-80, and the first regional school of its kind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
