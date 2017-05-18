Cobblestone Hotels, LLC Continues Growth In Pennsylvania

The Cobblestone Hotel and Suites is located at 81 Hadley Road. The hotel was built by BriMark Builders, LLC and is operated by WHG Companies, LLC. The new hotel features amenities such as onsite convenience store, Wolfgang Puck coffee service, complimentary high speed internet access, newspapers, an onsite guest laundry, fitness equipment, and a hot breakfast each morning.

