Chris Matthews: 'Rooting' for Trump to 'Get It...

In a two-minute video posted at PJ Media on Sunday, MSNBC's Chris Matthews stated that he wants Donald Trump to succeed, and that he "used to think" that presidential preference polls were honest, but "they were wrong." This is pretty odd coming a guy who, as seen in several recent NewsBusters posts, has frequently compared the Trump family to the Romanovs , and who has seemed to encourage people at the IRS to leak Trump's prior-year tax returns, saying that doing so would be "a good leak."
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|174
|New Study Finds Black Voter Turnout Plummeted I...
|4 hr
|Mick
|2
|Mystery Of New Color-Coded Detour Signs Answered (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Centrialian
|10
|At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i...
|May 4
|Erl
|105
|Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd...
|May 4
|Parden Pard
|20
|Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre...
|May 3
|okimar
|50
|Corruption Rampant in Lebanon, PA (Dec '10)
|May 2
|Rachel vaughan
|15
