Booker tells Penn grads: Life is about significance

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey told graduates at the University of Pennsylvania's commencement that life "is not about celebrity, it is about significance." Booker says he is troubled by what he sees as a tendency to assign labels and make conclusions about people who have different points of view.

