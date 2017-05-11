Bingo prizes may soon get bigger in Pennsylvania
Bingo prizes may soon get bigger in Pennsylvania Bingo prizes may soon be getting a little sweeter for Pennsylvanians. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://evesun.co/2pC52nd Legislation sponsored by State Rep. Kate Klunk , which seeks to expand the monetary limits of Pennsylvania's bingo law, was approved by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Tuesday.
